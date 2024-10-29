LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its third quarter 2024 results.

2024 Third Quarter Results

On a reported basis, compared to third quarter 2023: Net sales were in line with prior year at $1,983 million; in local currency net sales increased 1 percent Plumbing Products' net sales increased 2 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales increased 1 percent Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 3 percent; in local currency and excluding divestitures, net sales decreased 1 percent In local currency, North American sales were in line with prior year and International sales increased 3 percent Gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 36.6 percent from 37.6 percent Operating profit decreased 7 percent to $357 million from $383 million Operating margin decreased 140 basis points to 18.0 percent from 19.4 percent Net income decreased to $0.77 per share, compared to $1.10 per share

Compared to third quarter 2023, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent, were as follows: Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 36.7 percent from 35.8 percent Operating profit increased 3 percent to $360 million from $348 million Operating margin increased 60 basis points to 18.2 percent from 17.6 percent Net income increased 8 percent to $1.08 per share, compared to $1.00 per share

Liquidity at the end of the third quarter was $1,646 million (including availability under our revolving credit facility)

"We delivered another quarter of strong operating results," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "Our adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points to 18.2 percent, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion, and our adjusted earnings per share grew by 8 percent. Additionally, we executed on our capital allocation strategy by returning $255 million to shareholders though dividends and share repurchases."

"We remain focused on driving the full potential of our portfolio with our leading brands, innovative products, and exceptional customer service. For the remainder of the year, we expect market demand to remain challenged and now anticipate our 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.15, compared to our previous expectation of $4.05 to $4.20," said Allman. "With our ongoing focus on operational efficiencies and cost savings initiatives, we remain well positioned to drive operating margin expansion for the full year. Additionally, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the repair and remodel market and our ability to deliver shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on November 25, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2024.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The 2024 third quarter supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 800-549-8228 or 646-564-2877. Please use the conference identification number 72522.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing 888-660-6264 or 646-517-3975. Please use the playback passcode 72522#. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through November 29, 2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity, and to a lesser extent, new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands, to develop innovative products and respond to changing consumer purchasing practices and preferences, our ability to maintain our public image and reputation, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of materials, our dependence on suppliers and service providers, extreme weather events and changes in climate, risks associated with our international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have acquired and may in the future acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce, risks associated with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and attacks and risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,979 $ 6,000 $ 6,085 Cost of sales 1,258 1,235 3,805 3,903 Gross profit 725 744 2,195 2,182 Selling, general and administrative expenses 368 361 1,123 1,081 Operating profit 357 383 1,073 1,101 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (25 ) (26 ) (75 ) (82 ) Other, net (85 ) (11 ) (95 ) (14 ) (109 ) (37 ) (170 ) (96 ) Income before income taxes 248 346 903 1,005 Income tax expense 68 86 222 246 Net income 180 260 681 759 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 13 11 41 42 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 167 $ 249 $ 640 $ 717 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 0.77 $ 1.10 $ 2.91 $ 3.17 Average diluted common shares outstanding 218 226 220 226

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,979 $ 6,000 $ 6,085 Gross profit, as reported $ 725 $ 744 $ 2,195 $ 2,182 Rationalization charges 2 5 6 2 Insurance settlement (1) - (40 ) - (40 ) Gross profit, as adjusted $ 727 $ 709 $ 2,202 $ 2,144 Gross margin, as reported 36.6 % 37.6 % 36.6 % 35.9 % Gross margin, as adjusted 36.7 % 35.8 % 36.7 % 35.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 368 $ 361 $ 1,123 $ 1,081 Rationalization charges - - 1 1 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 368 $ 361 $ 1,121 $ 1,080 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales, as reported 18.6 % 18.2 % 18.7 % 17.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales, as adjusted 18.6 % 18.2 % 18.7 % 17.7 % Operating profit, as reported $ 357 $ 383 $ 1,073 $ 1,101 Rationalization charges 2 5 8 3 Insurance settlement (1) - (40 ) - (40 ) Operating profit, as adjusted $ 360 $ 348 $ 1,081 $ 1,064 Operating margin, as reported 18.0 % 19.4 % 17.9 % 18.1 % Operating margin, as adjusted 18.2 % 17.6 % 18.0 % 17.5 %

(1) Represents income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 from the receipt of an insurance settlement payment.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations Income before income taxes, as reported $ 248 $ 346 $ 903 $ 1,005 Rationalization charges 2 5 8 3 Loss on sale of business (1) 81 - 81 - Realized (gains) from private equity funds (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Loss from equity investments, net - 1 - 1 Insurance settlement (2) - (40 ) - (40 ) Income before income taxes, as adjusted 330 312 990 968 Tax at 24.5% rate (81 ) (76 ) (243 ) (237 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 13 11 41 42 Net income, as adjusted $ 236 $ 225 $ 706 $ 689 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 1.08 $ 1.00 $ 3.21 $ 3.05 Average diluted common shares outstanding 218 226 220 226

(1) Represents the preliminary loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 from the sale of our Kichler Lighting business. (2) Represents income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 from the receipt of an insurance settlement payment.

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Net income per common share $ 3.74 $ 3.84 Rationalization charges 0.03 0.03 Loss on sale of business (1) 0.28 0.28 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 4.05 $ 4.15

(1) Represents the preliminary loss from the sale of our Kichler Lighting business.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Balance Sheet Assets Current assets: Cash and cash investments $ 646 $ 634 Receivables 1,152 1,090 Inventories 1,013 1,022 Prepaid expenses and other 153 110 Total current assets 2,965 2,856 Property and equipment, net 1,125 1,121 Goodwill 610 604 Other intangible assets, net 230 377 Operating lease right-of-use assets 238 268 Other assets 128 139 Total assets $ 5,296 $ 5,363 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 874 $ 840 Notes payable 3 3 Accrued liabilities 742 852 Total current liabilities 1,618 1,695 Long-term debt 2,945 2,945 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 230 258 Other liabilities 360 349 Total liabilities 5,154 5,247 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 18 Equity 142 98 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,296 $ 5,363

As of September 30, 2024 2023 Other Financial Data Working capital days Receivable days 50 54 Inventory days 78 77 Payable days 70 71 Working capital $ 1,291 $ 1,447 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 16.4 % 18.1 %

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 957 $ 954 Working capital changes (288 ) (26 ) Net cash from operating activities 668 928 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Purchase of Company common stock (482 ) (126 ) Cash dividends paid (191 ) (193 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest (15 ) - Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (25 ) (49 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 77 Payment of short-term borrowings - (11 ) Payment of term loan - (200 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 76 37 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (34 ) (29 ) Decrease in debt, net (2 ) (4 ) Net cash for financing activities (673 ) (498 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (112 ) (181 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (4 ) (136 ) Proceeds from disposition of business, net of cash disposed 131 - Other, net (3 ) (4 ) Net cash from (for) investing activities 12 (321 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments 5 (1 ) Cash and Cash Investments: Increase for the period 12 108 At January 1 634 452 At September 30 $ 646 $ 560

As of September 30, 2024 2023 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 646 $ 560 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 1,646 $ 1,560

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,219 $ 1,191 2 % $ 3,665 $ 3,638 1 % Operating profit, as reported $ 240 $ 223 $ 713 $ 673 Operating margin, as reported 19.7 % 18.7 % 19.5 % 18.5 % Rationalization charges (income) 2 2 7 (1 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 242 225 720 672 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.9 % 18.9 % 19.6 % 18.5 % Depreciation and amortization 26 26 80 76 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 269 $ 251 $ 799 $ 748 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 764 $ 788 (3 )% $ 2,336 $ 2,447 (5 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 138 $ 181 $ 436 $ 493 Operating margin, as reported 18.1 % 23.0 % 18.7 % 20.1 % Rationalization charges - 3 1 4 Insurance settlement - (40 ) - (40 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 138 144 437 457 Operating margin, as adjusted 18.1 % 18.3 % 18.7 % 18.7 % Depreciation and amortization 9 9 28 26 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 147 $ 153 $ 465 $ 483 Total Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,979 - % $ 6,000 $ 6,085 (1 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 378 $ 404 $ 1,149 $ 1,166 General corporate expense, net (21 ) (21 ) (76 ) (65 ) Operating profit, as reported 357 383 1,073 1,101 Operating margin, as reported 18.0 % 19.4 % 17.9 % 18.1 % Rationalization charges - segment 2 5 8 3 Insurance settlement - (40 ) - (40 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 360 348 1,081 1,064 Operating margin, as adjusted 18.2 % 17.6 % 18.0 % 17.5 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 36 35 108 102 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 5 5 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 397 $ 385 $ 1,194 $ 1,171

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change North American Net sales $ 1,595 $ 1,602 - % $ 4,815 $ 4,875 (1 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 322 $ 348 $ 967 $ 972 Operating margin, as reported 20.2 % 21.7 % 20.1 % 19.9 % Rationalization charges 2 5 5 3 Insurance settlement - (40 ) - (40 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 324 313 973 935 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.3 % 19.5 % 20.2 % 19.2 % Depreciation and amortization 23 22 69 65 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 347 $ 335 $ 1,042 $ 1,000 International Net sales $ 388 $ 377 3 % $ 1,185 $ 1,210 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 56 $ 56 $ 182 $ 194 Operating margin, as reported 14.4 % 14.9 % 15.4 % 16.0 % Rationalization charges - - 2 - Operating profit, as adjusted 56 56 184 194 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.4 % 14.9 % 15.5 % 16.0 % Depreciation and amortization 13 13 38 37 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 69 $ 69 $ 222 $ 231 Total Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,979 - % $ 6,000 $ 6,085 (1 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 378 $ 404 $ 1,149 $ 1,166 General corporate expense, net (21 ) (21 ) (76 ) (65 ) Operating profit, as reported 357 383 1,073 1,101 Operating margin, as reported 18.0 % 19.4 % 17.9 % 18.1 % Rationalization charges - segment 2 5 8 3 Insurance settlement - (40 ) - (40 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 360 348 1,081 1,064 Operating margin, as adjusted 18.2 % 17.6 % 18.0 % 17.5 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 36 35 108 102 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 5 5 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 397 $ 385 $ 1,194 $ 1,171

