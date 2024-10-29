HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a leading integrated downstream energy provider, announced third-quarter earnings.

" Our employees continue to execute our strategic priorities, deliver strong operating performance and leverage the benefits of our differentiated downstream portfolio," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.

" We have achieved our cost reduction and Midstream synergy targets," said Lashier. " In addition, we have significantly advanced our asset disposition program with recently announced transactions. Our commitment to operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation continues to create long-term shareholder value."

Financial Results Summary

(in millions of dollars, except as indicated)

3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Earnings $ 346 1,015 Adjusted Earnings1 859 984 Adjusted EBITDA1 1,998 2,183 Earnings Per Share Earnings Per Share - Diluted 0.82 2.38 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted1 2.04 2.31 Cash Flow From Operations 1,132 2,097 Cash Flow From Operations, Excluding Working Capital1 1,513 1,181 Capital Expenditures & Investments2 358 367 Return of Capital to Shareholders 1,277 1,325 Share repurchases 800 840 Dividends paid 477 485 Cash 1,637 2,444 Debt 19,998 19,960 Debt-to-capital ratio 40 % 40 % Net debt-to-capital ratio1 38 % 36 % 1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release. 2 Excludes acquisitions of $567 million in the third quarter of 2024, and purchases of government obligations of $1.1 billion in third-quarter of 2024.

Segment Financial and Operating Highlights

(in millions of dollars, except as indicated)

3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Change Earnings1 $ 346 1,015 (669 ) Midstream 644 767 (123 ) Chemicals 342 222 120 Refining (108 ) 302 (410 ) Marketing and Specialties (22 ) 415 (437 ) Renewable Fuels (116 ) (55 ) (61 ) Corporate and Other (327 ) (340 ) 13 Income tax expense (44 ) (291 ) 247 Noncontrolling interests (23 ) (5 ) (18 ) Adjusted Earnings1,2 $ 859 984 (125 ) Midstream 672 753 (81 ) Chemicals 342 222 120 Refining (67 ) 302 (369 ) Marketing and Specialties 583 415 168 Renewable Fuels (116 ) (55 ) (61 ) Corporate and Other (327 ) (340 ) 13 Income tax expense (205 ) (278 ) 73 Noncontrolling interests (23 ) (35 ) 12 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 1,998 2,183 (185 ) Midstream 892 971 (79 ) Chemicals 466 348 118 Refining 188 531 (343 ) Marketing and Specialties 656 484 172 Renewable Fuels (92 ) (43 ) (49 ) Corporate and Other (112 ) (108 ) (4 ) Operating Highlights Midstream NGL Fractionated Volumes (MBD) 728 744 (16 ) Chemicals Global O&P Utilization 98 % 98 % - % Refining Turnaround Expense ($) 137 100 37 Realized Margin ($/BBL)2 8.31 10.01 (1.70 ) Crude Capacity Utilization 94 % 98 % (4 %) Clean Product Yield 87 % 86 % 1 % Renewable Fuels Produced (MBD) 44 31 13 1 Segment reporting is pre-tax. 2 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release.

Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Reported earnings were $346 million for the third quarter of 2024 versus $1.0 billion in the second quarter. Third-quarter earnings included a legal accrual of $605 million in the Marketing and Specialties segment, costs related to the planned shutdown of the Los Angeles Refinery of $41 million in the Refining segment, and an impairment of $28 million in the Midstream segment. Second-quarter earnings included a gain on sale of investment of $238 million and an impairment of $224 million, both impacting the Midstream segment. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter were $859 million versus $984 million in the second quarter.

Midstream third-quarter 2024 adjusted pre-tax income decreased compared with the second quarter mainly due to seasonal maintenance costs and lower equity earnings, partially offset by higher export margins.

Chemicals reported pre-tax income increased mainly due to higher margins and lower costs.

Refining adjusted pre-tax loss was a decrease compared to the second quarter, primarily due to a decline in realized margins largely driven by lower market crack spreads.

Marketing and Specialties adjusted pre-tax income increased primarily due to higher margins.

Renewable Fuels reported pre-tax loss increased primarily due to lower realized margins, partially offset by higher volumes.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had $1.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $5.3 billion of committed capacity available under credit facilities.

Business Highlights and Strategic Priorities Progress

Distributed $12.5 billion through share repurchases and dividends since July 2022 and on pace to achieve the company's $13 billion to $15 billion target by year-end.

Achieved $1.4 billion in run-rate business transformation savings, delivering on the company's target ahead of schedule.

Expanded its Midstream NGL wellhead-to-market business with the acquisition of Pinnacle Midstream and approved a follow-on processing plant expansion in the Midland Basin expected to be completed in mid-year 2025.

Achieved target of over $400 million of run-rate synergies from the successful integration of DCP Midstream.

Received proceeds of $1.3 billion since 2022 toward the company's $3 billion asset disposition target. In addition, the company recently agreed to sell its 49% interest in a Switzerland-based retail joint venture for $1.24 billion, and its interests in non-core Midstream assets in North Dakota.

Investor Webcast

Members of Phillips 66 executive management will host a webcast at noon ET to provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives and discuss the company's third-quarter performance. To access the webcast and view related presentation materials, go to phillips66.com/investors and click on "Events & Presentations." For detailed supplemental information, go to phillips66.com/supplemental.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-This news release includes the terms "adjusted earnings," "adjusted pre-tax income (loss)," "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted earnings per share," "refining realized margin per barrel," "cash from operations, excluding working capital," and "net debt-to-capital ratio." These are non-GAAP financial measures that are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods and to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry. Where applicable, these measures exclude items that do not reflect the core operating results of our businesses in the current period or other adjustments to reflect how management analyzes results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release.

References in the release to earnings refer to net income attributable to Phillips 66. References to run-rate business transformation savings include cost savings and other benefits that will be captured in the sales and other operating revenues impacting gross margin; purchased crude oil and products costs impacting gross margin; operating expenses; selling, general and administrative expenses; and equity in earnings of affiliates lines on our consolidated statement of income when realized. Run-rate savings include run-rate sustaining capital savings. Run-rate sustaining capital savings include savings that will be captured in the capital expenditures and investments on our consolidated statement of cash flows when realized.

Basis of Presentation- Effective April 1, 2024, we changed the internal financial information reviewed by our chief executive officer to evaluate performance and allocate resources to our operating segments. This included changes in the composition of our operating segments, as well as measurement changes for certain activities between our operating segments. The primary effects of this realignment included establishment of a Renewable Fuels operating segment, which includes renewable fuels activities and assets historically reported in our Refining, Marketing and Specialties (M&S), and Midstream segments; change in method of allocating results for certain Gulf Coast distillate export activities from our M&S segment to our Refining segment; reclassification of certain crude oil and international clean products trading activities between our M&S segment and our Refining segment; and change in reporting of our 16% investment in NOVONIX from our Midstream segment to Corporate and Other. Accordingly, prior period results have been recast for comparability.

In the third quarter of 2024, we began presenting the line item "Capital expenditures and investments" on our consolidated statement of cash flows exclusive of acquisitions, net of cash acquired. Accordingly, prior period information has been reclassified for comparability.

Cautionary Statement for the Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995-This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Phillips 66's operations, strategy and performance. Words such as "anticipated," "estimated," "expected," "planned," "scheduled," "targeted," "believe," "continue," "intend," "will," "would," "objective," "goal," "project," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: changes in governmental policies or laws that relate to our operations, including regulations that seek to limit or restrict refining, marketing and midstream operations or regulate profits, pricing, or taxation of our products or feedstocks, or other regulations that restrict feedstock imports or product exports; our ability to timely obtain or maintain permits necessary for projects; fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, refined petroleum, renewable fuels and natural gas prices, and refining, marketing and petrochemical margins; the effects of any widespread public health crisis and its negative impact on commercial activity and demand for refined petroleum or renewable fuels products; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs including the renewable fuel standards program, low carbon fuel standards and tax credits for renewable fuels; potential liability from pending or future litigation; liability for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under existing or future environmental regulations; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; our ability to successfully complete, or any material delay in the completion of, any asset disposition, acquisition, shutdown or conversion that we have announced or may pursue, including receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals or permits related thereto; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; the level and success of drilling and production volumes around our midstream assets; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels or specialty products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our products; failure to complete construction of capital projects on time or within budget; our ability to comply with governmental regulations or make capital expenditures to maintain compliance with laws; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets, which may also impact our ability to repurchase shares and declare and pay dividends; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, acts of terrorism or cyberattacks; general domestic and international economic and political developments, including armed hostilities (such as the Russia-Ukraine war), expropriation of assets, and other diplomatic developments; international monetary conditions and exchange controls; changes in estimates or projections used to assess fair value of intangible assets, goodwill and property and equipment and/or strategic decisions with respect to our asset portfolio that cause impairment charges; investments required, or reduced demand for products, as a result of environmental rules and regulations; changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations (including alternative energy mandates); political and societal concerns about climate change that could result in changes to our business or increase expenditures, including litigation-related expenses; the operation, financing and distribution decisions of equity affiliates we do not control; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Earnings Millions of Dollars 2024 2023 3Q 2Q Sep YTD 3Q Sep YTD Midstream $ 644 767 1,965 724 2,060 Chemicals 342 222 769 104 494 Refining (108 ) 302 410 1,712 4,481 Marketing and Specialties (22 ) 415 759 605 1,501 Renewable Fuels (116 ) (55 ) (226 ) 22 164 Corporate and Other (327 ) (340 ) (989 ) (354 ) (992 ) Pre-Tax Income 413 1,311 2,688 2,813 7,708 Less: Income tax expense 44 291 538 670 1,754 Less: Noncontrolling interests 23 5 41 46 199 Phillips 66 $ 346 1,015 2,109 2,097 5,755 Adjusted Earnings Millions of Dollars 2024 2023 3Q 2Q Sep YTD 3Q Sep YTD Midstream $ 672 753 2,038 581 1,915 Chemicals 342 222 769 104 494 Refining (67 ) 302 548 1,742 4,525 Marketing and Specialties 583 415 1,305 605 1,501 Renewable Fuels (116 ) (55 ) (226 ) 22 164 Corporate and Other (327 ) (340 ) (989 ) (303 ) (812 ) Pre-Tax Income 1,087 1,297 3,445 2,751 7,787 Less: Income tax expense 205 278 709 660 1,768 Less: Noncontrolling interests 23 35 71 21 218 Phillips 66 $ 859 984 2,665 2,070 5,801

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2024 2023 3Q 2Q Sep YTD 3Q Sep YTD Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Consolidated Earnings $ 346 1,015 2,109 2,097 5,755 Pre-tax adjustments: Impairments1 28 224 415 - - Net gain on asset dispositions - (238 ) (238 ) (101 ) (123 ) Change in inventory method for acquired business - - - (46 ) (46 ) Los Angeles Refinery shutdown-related costs2 41 - 41 - - Legal accrual3 605 - 605 30 30 Legal settlement - - (66 ) - - Business transformation restructuring costs - - - 51 127 Loss on early redemption of DCP debt - - - - 53 DCP integration restructuring costs - - - 4 38 Tax impact of adjustments4 (161 ) 13 (171 ) 10 (14 ) Noncontrolling interests - (30 ) (30 ) 25 (19 ) Adjusted earnings $ 859 984 2,665 2,070 5,801 Earnings per share of common stock (dollars) $ 0.82 2.38 4.94 4.69 12.61 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock (dollars)5 $ 2.04 2.31 6.25 4.63 12.71 Reconciliation of Segment Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Midstream Pre-Tax Income $ 644 767 1,965 724 2,060 Pre-tax adjustments: Impairments1 28 224 311 - - Net gain on asset disposition - (238 ) (238 ) (101 ) (137 ) Change in inventory method for acquired business - - - (46 ) (46 ) DCP integration restructuring costs - - - 4 38 Adjusted pre-tax income $ 672 753 2,038 581 1,915 Chemicals Pre-Tax Income $ 342 222 769 104 494 Pre-tax adjustments: None - - - - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 342 222 769 104 494 Refining Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (108 ) 302 410 1,712 4,481 Pre-tax adjustments: Impairments1 - - 104 - - Los Angeles Refinery shutdown-related costs2 41 - 41 - - Net loss on asset disposition - - - - 14 Legal accrual3 - - - 30 30 Legal settlement - - (7 ) - - Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) $ (67 ) 302 548 1,742 4,525 Marketing and Specialties Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (22 ) 415 759 605 1,501 Pre-tax adjustments: Legal accrual3 605 - 605 - - Legal settlement - - (59 ) - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 583 415 1,305 605 1,501 Renewable Fuels Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (116 ) (55 ) (226 ) 22 164 Pre-tax adjustments: None - - - - - Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) $ (116 ) (55 ) (226 ) 22 164 Corporate and Other Pre-Tax Loss $ (327 ) (340 ) (989 ) (354 ) (992 ) Pre-tax adjustments: Business transformation restructuring costs - - - 51 127 Loss on early redemption of DCP debt - - - - 53 Adjusted pre-tax loss $ (327 ) (340 ) (989 ) (303 ) (812 ) 1 Impairments primarily related to certain gathering and processing assets in the Midstream segment, as well as certain crude oil processing and logistics assets in California, reported in the Refining segment. 2 Shutdown-related costs recorded in the Refining segment include pre-tax charges for severance costs. 3 Legal accrual primarily related to ongoing litigation. 4 We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state statutory income tax rate of approximately 24%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance. 5 YTD 2024, Q3 2024, Q3 2023 are based on adjusted weighted-average diluted shares of 426,301 thousand, 419,827 thousand, and 447,255 thousand, respectively. Other periods are based on the same weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2024 3Q 2Q Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net Income $ 369 1,020 Plus: Income tax expense 44 291 Net interest expense 191 200 Depreciation and amortization 543 497 Phillips 66 EBITDA $ 1,147 2,008 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Impairments 28 224 Net gain on asset disposition - (238 ) Los Angeles Refinery shutdown-related costs 41 - Legal accrual 605 - Legal settlement - - Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax) 674 (14 ) Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment - 7 Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment $ 1,821 2,001 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 24 26 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 12 19 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 188 195 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (47 ) (58 ) Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,998 2,183 Reconciliation of Segment Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA Midstream Income before income taxes $ 644 767 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 233 224 Midstream EBITDA $ 877 991 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Net gain on asset disposition - (238 ) Impairments 28 224 Midstream EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items $ 905 977 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 5 5 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 3 10 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 26 37 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (47 ) (58 ) Midstream Adjusted EBITDA $ 892 971 Chemicals Income before income taxes $ 342 222 Plus: None - - Chemicals EBITDA $ 342 222 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): None - - Chemicals EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items $ 342 222 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 13 15 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest (2 ) - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 113 111 Chemicals Adjusted EBITDA $ 466 348 Refining Income (loss) before income taxes $ (108 ) 302 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 230 204 Refining EBITDA $ 122 506 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Los Angeles Refinery shutdown-related costs 41 - Refining EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items $ 163 506 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes (1 ) 1 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest (1 ) (2 ) Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 27 26 Refining Adjusted EBITDA $ 188 531 Marketing and Specialties Income (loss) before income taxes $ (22 ) 415 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 32 32 Marketing and Specialties EBITDA $ 10 447 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Legal accrual 605 - Marketing and Specialties EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items $ 615 447 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 7 5 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 12 11 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 22 21 Marketing and Specialties Adjusted EBITDA $ 656 484 Renewable Fuels Loss before income taxes $ (116 ) (55 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 24 12 Renewable Fuels EBITDA $ (92 ) (43 ) Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): None - - Renewable Fuels EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items $ (92 ) (43 ) Corporate and Other Loss before income taxes $ (327 ) (340 ) Plus: Net interest expense 191 200 Depreciation and amortization 24 25 Corporate and Other EBITDA $ (112 ) (115 ) Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): None - - Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax) - - Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment - 7 Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment $ (112 ) (108 )

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated September 30, 2024 Debt-to-Capital Ratio Total Debt $ 19,998 Total Equity 29,784 Debt-to-Capital Ratio 40 % Total Cash 1,637 Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio 38 % Millions of Dollars September 30, 2024 Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow, Excluding Working Capital Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ 1,132 Less: Net Working Capital Changes (381 ) Operating Cash Flow, Excluding Working Capital $ 1,513

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2024 3Q 2Q Reconciliation of Refining Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Realized Refining Margins Income (loss) before income taxes $ (108 ) 302 Plus: Taxes other than income taxes 100 74 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 230 203 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60 51 Operating expenses 922 884 Equity in earnings of affiliates 12 (33 ) Other segment expense, net (4 ) (1 ) Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 193 260 Special items: None - - Realized refining margins $ 1,405 1,740 Total processed inputs (thousands of barrels) 145,440 151,296 Adjusted total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)* 168,951 174,107 Income (loss) before income taxes (dollars per barrel)** $ (0.74 ) 2.00 Realized refining margins (dollars per barrel)*** $ 8.31 10.01 * Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate. ** Income before income taxes divided by total processed inputs. *** Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

