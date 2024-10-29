

Original-Research: Pharming Group NV - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



29.10.2024 / 14:51 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Pharming Group NV

Company Name: Pharming Group NV

ISIN: NL0010391025



Reason for the research: Q3/24 results

Recommendation: Buy

from: 29.10.2024

Target price: EUR1.70

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Pharming Group NV (ISIN: NL0010391025). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 1.60 to EUR 1.70.

Abstract:

Q3/24 sales were close to our expectations, showing a 12.3% increase in sales to USD74.8m (Q3/23: USD66.7m; FBe: USD 76.4m), while EBIT, which jumped to USD4.1m (Q3/23: USD1.9m; FBe:USD-1.4m), was EUR5.5m above our forecast. CEO Sijmen de Vries anounced that he will not be standing for reappointment at the next AGM in May. However, we think this decision has been prompted by his 65th birthday this week rather than any problem with Pharming's business. In our view the market is undervaluing the prospect of acceleration in sales of the APDS (activated PI3K delta syndrome) drug, Leniolisib, from next year. APDS is caused by variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1. Pharming has a number of initiatives in place to determine whether the large number of US patients with a VUS (Variant of Uncertain Significance) in the PIK3CD or PIK3R1 genes have APDS or not. The literature suggests that 20% of these patients will be found to be pathogenic/likely pathogenic. We expect Pharming's efforts to approximately double the pool of US Leniolisib patients from currently ca. 230 and model the number of patients on Leniolisib to exceed 600 by end 2028 following approvals in the EU, Japan and for under 12 year-olds (all 2026). Leniolisib patient growth should gain substantial further impetus from ca. 2029 following its approval for certain non-APDS PIDs (primary immunodeficiencies) whose prevalence is 4.7x higher than APDS. We expect revenues from non-APDS PIDs to make Leniolisib a bigger product than Ruconest. We maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target to EUR1.70 (previously EUR1.60) to reflect an earlier return to profitability that we had previously modelled.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Pharming Group NV (ISIN: NL0010391025) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 1,60 auf EUR 1,70.

Zusammenfassung:

Der Umsatz in Q3/24 lag mit einem Anstieg von 12,3 % auf USD74,8 Mio. (Q3/23: USD66,7 Mio.; FBe: USD76,4 Mio.) nahe an unseren Erwartungen, während das EBIT mit USD4,1 Mio. (Q3/23: USD1,9 Mio.; FBe: USD1,4 Mio.) um EUR 5,5 Mio. über unserer Prognose lag. CEO Sijmen de Vries kündigte an, dass er bei der nächsten Hauptversammlung im Mai nicht mehr für eine Wiederwahl kandidieren wird. Wir sind jedoch der Meinung, dass diese Entscheidung eher auf seinen 65. Geburtstag in dieser Woche zurückzuführen ist als auf ein Problem mit dem Geschäft von Pharming. Unserer Ansicht nach unterschätzt der Markt die Aussicht auf eine Beschleunigung der Verkäufe des APDS-Medikaments (aktiviertes PI3K-Delta-Syndrom) Leniolisib ab dem nächsten Jahr. APDS wird durch Varianten in einem der beiden Gene, PIK3CD oder PIK3R1, verursacht. Pharming hat eine Reihe von Initiativen eingeleitet, um festzustellen, ob die große Zahl von US-Patienten mit einer VUS (Variant of Uncertain Significance) in den Genen PIK3CD oder PIK3R1 an APDS leidet oder nicht. In der Literatur wird davon ausgegangen, dass bei 20 % dieser Patienten ein pathogener/wahrscheinlicher pathogener Befund vorliegt. Wir gehen davon aus, dass die Bemühungen von Pharming dazu führen werden, dass sich die Zahl der Leniolisib-Patienten in den USA von derzeit ca. 230 in etwa verdoppeln wird, und dass die Zahl der Patienten, die Leniolisib erhalten, nach den Zulassungen in der EU, in Japan und für Kinder unter 12 Jahren (alle 2026) bis Ende 2028 auf über 600 ansteigen wird. Das Patientenwachstum von Leniolisib dürfte ab ca. 2029 durch die Zulassung für bestimmte Nicht-APDS-PIDs (primäre Immundefekte), deren Prävalenz 4,7-mal höher ist als die von APDS, einen erheblichen weiteren Impuls erhalten. Wir gehen davon aus, dass die Einnahmen aus Nicht-APDS-PIDs Leniolisib zu einem umsatzstärkeren Produkt als Ruconest machen werden. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel auf EUR1,70 (zuvor EUR1,60), um eine frühere Rückkehr zur Profitabilität zu berücksichtigen, als wir zuvor modelliert hatten.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31147.pdf

