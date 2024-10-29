Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cisco Systems Inc.: Bridges to Prosperity: AI Models Help Connect Disconnected Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Cisco Systems Inc.

When residents of rural Uganda's Bundimulinga village wanted to walk to school, access healthcare, or provide for their family, they had to prepare for a trek through thick forests and deep valleys which isolates their small community.

Every morning, Karabiyo had to cross rivers of varying depths to access and work on her own cocoa farm, all the while worrying if her granddaughters made it to school safely. And during rainy season, it was not uncommon for high flooding to make school, work, and healthcare inaccessible for days on end.

Nonprofit Bridges to Prosperity considers this kind of rural isolation to be a root cause of poverty for villages like Bundimulinga. With a core belief that safe access is a basic human right, their goal is to build bridges that better the lives of those who live in disconnected communities.

Turning toward technology for more efficient bridge planning and development, Bridges to Prosperity created their own AI models with supporting funds from the Cisco Foundation, as part of the One Billion Lives campaign. In working with a robust set of publicly available data, AI can more strategically plan and map out future rural infrastructures, and Bridges to Prosperity can focus their energy on creating safer passages for villages in need.

Watch the BBC StoryWorks segment to hear from Karabiyo herself about how a single trail bridge changed her life.

For more information about Cisco and their successful mission to impact one billion people, visit One Billion Lives.

To learn the specifics about Bridge to Prosperity's groundbreaking "Fika Map" AI tool, explore their website.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

About Cisco's Purpose
Cisco's purpose is to Power an Inclusive Future for All. From increasing access to skills needed to thrive in a digital economy to supporting the most vulnerable in times of crisis, we're committed to using our technology for good. Cisco is also leveraging our scale and innovation to help ensure that our increasingly digital future is sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
