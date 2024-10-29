Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
CRIOnline: Beijing's Silk Road Rediscovery Tour: A Window into a Modern Metropolis

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - A report from CRIOnline:

Silk Road Influencers Visit the Forbidden City, Photo by Zhang Guowei

The 2024 Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing: Explore a Modernized City of Opportunities wrapped up on October 25, providing an extensive showcase of Beijing as a nexus of cultural heritage and technological innovation to influencers from across the globe. During the event, Beijing hosted influencers from more than ten countries, with attendees coming from locales as varied as Albania, Brazil, and Ethiopia. They acquired detailed insights into Beijing's accomplishments across cultural heritage, the digital economy, and ecological development, gaining a thorough perspective on the city's extensive modernization.

Kanat Sakhariyanov, General Director of Atameken Business Channel, lauded the Forbidden City as a magnificent cultural treasure of humanity. Aleksei Filatov, Head of Video Content at VKontakte, expressed his admiration for Beijing's leadership in autonomous driving technology, stating, "I see a city where self-driving technology is rapidly advancing." Malaysian internet influencer Chloe Kwok Wei Yan praised the "stunning transformation" of Shougang Park, highlighting it as a model for urban sustainability and ecological civilization.

Endalkachew Sime, Former Ethiopian Minister of Planning and Development, commended Beijing, describing it as "a vibrant and unique global metropolis that continues to preserve its rich history." Michael Doerrer, Communications Director at the International Council on Clean Transportation, encouraged global audiences to experience Beijing firsthand, stating, "Don't just sit on your couch and imagine China and Beijing, because it's not what you think it is-it exceeds your imagination!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543180/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beijings-silk-road-rediscovery-tour-a-window-into-a-modern-metropolis-302290203.html

