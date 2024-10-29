HONG KONG, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Result Highlights01.In the first three quarters of 2024, the operating revenue of the Group was RMB128.971 billion, increased 35.58% year-on-year. The net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the parent company amounted to RMB1.828 billion, increase 268.87% year-on-year. The net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the parent company after deducting nonrecurring profit or loss amounted to RMB1.692 billion, increased 40.34% year-on-year.02.Demand and supply for container shipping-related businesses remained robust, with the cumulative sales volume of standard dry containers in container manufacturing increasing by 421.78%; core product lines in logistics services achieved year-on-year growth in both volume and price.03.For marine engineering business revenue increased by 77.75% year-on-year. New orders that have taken effect in the first three quarters increased by 121% year-on-year to USD 3.25 billion, setting a record high in the order history. For the first time, it broke through product types and won FLNG modification package orders..China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC Group" or the "Group", stock code: 000039.SZ/02039.HK) is pleased to announce the unaudited third-quarter results for the nine months ended 30 September 2024 (the "Period").In the first three quarters of 2024, CIMC Group's overall operating performance accelerated, with revenue increased by 35.58% year-on-year to RMB 128.971 billion (RMB, the same below) (2023 Q3: RMB 95.124 billion). Net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company was RMB 1.828 billion (2023 Q3: RMB 496 million), a year-on-year increase of 268.87%. The net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the parent company after deducting nonrecurring profit or loss amounted to RMB 1.692 billion (2023 Q3: RMB 1.205 billion), a year-on-year increase of 40.34%. From a single quarter perspective, CIMC Group's net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company increased by 891.78% year-on-year to RMB 962 million in the third quarter, and the net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the parent company after deducting nonrecurring profit or loss increased by 280.89% to RMB 871 million.In the container manufacturing business, it saw a significant year-on-year increase in production and sales volume. The cumulative sales volume of standard dry containers increased by 421.78%. The demand of global container trade picked up in the first three quarters of 2024. In response to the risk of container shortage brought about by these uncertain events such as the prolonged Red Sea conflict and port strikes, customers had stronger willingness to reserve containers. As a result, during the the first three quarters of 2024, the production and sales volume of the Group's container manufacturing business witnessed a significant year-on-year increase. In particular, the accumulated sales volume of dry containers reached 2,486,300 TEUs (same period in 2023: 476,500 TEUs), representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 421.78%. The accumulated sales volume of reefer containers reached 93,400 TEUs (same period in 2023: 80,100 TEUs), representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 16.60%. According to the prediction made by CLARKSONS, in September 2024, the growth of global container trade will significantly increase from 0.7% in 2023 to 5.2% in 2024, and in 2025, the global container trade is expected to see a further growth of 2.8%.In the marine engineering business, as new orders entered the construction period successively, the offshore engineering business of the Group recorded a year-on-year increase of 77.75%. In the first three quarters of 2024, the amount of effective new orders increased by 121% year-on-year to USD 3.25 billion, hitting a record high in order values and making breakthrough in product type for the first time by winning a packages order for FLNG modification. The accumulated value of orders on hand increased by 42% to USD 7.4 billion. Among which the proportion of oil and gas business, wind power installation vessels and ro-ro ships was approximately 3:1:1. Due to local war and the slowdown of global new energy transformation, international oil prices remained high, the offshore engineering equipment market continued its recovery.In the airport facilities and logistics equipment, fire safety and rescue equipment business, the Group is striving to explore more new pathways for business development with national economic stimulus measures contributing to a year-on-year increase in new orders for the first three quarters. The Group achieved a year-on-year increase in revenue and profit due to the increased number of projects which have passed inspection and acceptance and have been delivered as compared to the same period last year. Following the establishment of a project company to develop ground power services for civil aviation in the middle of the year, CIMC Tianda is striving to explore more new pathways for business development by venturing into new areas that have synergistic effect with airport facilities and fire safety businesses, thus promoting diversification and long-term sustainable development of business.In the logistics services business, both revenue and profitability index experienced significant year-on-year growth, with core product lines achieving increases in both business volume and price. Following the global expansion strategy of Chinese enterprises closely, the Group's logistics services business deeply focused on customer-specific needs, deepened organizational integration to support the theme of high-quality development, and targeting overseas markets such as the United States and Southeast Asia, while enhancing its "digital intelligence" capabilities. In the third quarter, the Group further expanded sea freight service chain. Focus was put on advancing air freight routes connecting Central Asia and product offerings for European lines was further expanded. The Group integrated internal specialised land transport resources to establish a land transport company to carry out external operations in a unified way.For road transportation vehicle business, the Group sold a total of 94,749 vehicles in the global market, achieved revenue of RMB15.823 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 19.14%. In the domestic market, the growth of the logistics and transportation sector slowed down, putting pressure on the terminal market of commercial vehicles. However, thanks to the comprehensive implementation of the "StarLink Project", the overall domestic vehicle sales have seen a commendable increase year-on-year against the trend. In the overseas market, as the demand for semi-trailers in North America returned to a normal level, the sales of semi-trailers in North America declined year-on-year in the first three quarters; demand in the European semi-trailer market decreased with affected by the fluctuation in shipping supply chain of European routes. CIMC Vehicles actively advanced supply chain restructuring and business synergistical integration in Europe while actively exploring new customers in other overseas markets at the same time. In particular, the Australian operations maintained a growth trend.In the energy, chemical and liquid food business, CIMC Enric steadily achieved an overall revenue growth of 8.0% year-on-year to RMB17.969 billion. As of the end of September 2024, CIMC Enric's overall orders on hand amounted to approximately RMB27.732 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 25.2%. The accumulated new orders signed in the first three quarters amounted to RMB20.761 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.1%. In 2024, both apparent consumption and imports of domestic natural gas increased, driving significant growth in both offshore and onshore clean energy businesses. The revenue of the clean energy segment soared by 26.2% year-on-year to RMB12.599 billion in the first three quarters of 2024. The chemical and environment business modestly recovered amid the gradual improvement in global demand for chemical tank containers. The segment registered a quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of 21.5% in the third quarter. The orders on hand of the liquid food segment was ample and the business revenue increased steadily in the first three quarters of 2024.The management of the Group stated, "Although the recovery of the world economy faces challenges, the Group has overcome difficulties in 2024 amid a rebound in global container trade demand, and the recovery of the offshore engineering market, striving to maintain stability while improving quality. Core business orders were strong, and overall profitability has improved. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to strengthen its global layout strategy, consolidate the foundation of its global operating platform, seize key opportunities in productivity and technological innovation, and continue to create new value and momentum to achieve high-quality growth goals."About China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.The CIMC Group is a world leading equipment and solution provider in logistics and energy industries, and its industry cluster mainly covers logistics and energy fields, strengthening its position as a global market leader. In the logistics field, the Group still adheres to taking container manufacturing business as its core business, based on which to develop road transportation vehicles business, airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment business and to a lesser extent, logistics services business and recycled load business providing products and services in professional field of logistics; in the energy field, the Group is principally engaged in energy/chemical/liquid food equipment business and offshore engineering business; meanwhile, the Group also continuously develops emerging industries and has finance and asset management business that serves the Group itself. As a diversified multinational industrial group that shoulders the mission of global serving, CIMC owns 3 listed companies and over 300 member enterprises in Asia, North America, Europe, Australia and others, and extensive customers and sales networks covering more than 100 countries and regions. During the year, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB127.81 billion, with gross profit margin remained at 13.77% and net profit of RMB 1.863 billion. The Group was ranked 170th in the Fortune 500 China 2023. For more information, please visit http://www.cimc.com/.