Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29
[29.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.10.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,855,877.00
|USD
|0
|66,561,239.41
|7.5161
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.10.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,784,612.00
|EUR
|0
|22,753,189.95
|6.012
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.10.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,690,764.33
|10.0731
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.10.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,306,699.64
|8.3209
© 2024 PR Newswire