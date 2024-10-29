Annual assessment highlights progress on multiple fronts, including sustainable aviation fuel, electric vehicles, LEED-certified facilities and more

Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. Now available to download from the company's website, the document encapsulates AIT's advancement of sustainable practices in the logistics sector and offers a comprehensive review of the company's progress throughout the previous year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029631332/en/

Highlights from AIT's 2024 Sustainability Report include broader use of electric vehicles, expanded ISO 14001 certification, and a sustainable aviation fuel initiative. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In 2023, we made great strides in our sustainability initiatives, from enhancing the accuracy of our data tracking to rolling out electric vehicle programs across multiple regions," said AIT's Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to sustainability, knowing that these efforts not only strengthen our business but also improve the communities where we live and work."

Key achievements detailed in the report include:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) : AIT completed a significant SAF purchase in partnership with Air France KLM, earning the Airfreight Enterprise Sustainability Award for the initiative.

: AIT completed a significant SAF purchase in partnership with Air France KLM, earning the Airfreight Enterprise Sustainability Award for the initiative. Electric Vehicles (EVs) : The company expanded its use of EV tractors in Southern California, China, and the Netherlands, focusing on short-haul cartage and drayage operations.

: The company expanded its use of EV tractors in Southern California, China, and the Netherlands, focusing on short-haul cartage and drayage operations. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) : Suburban Chicago operations were consolidated into a new LEED-certified office and warehouse in Palatine, Illinois, bringing more than 240 teammates under one roof. The facility incorporates sustainable construction practices, EV charging infrastructure, and energy-efficient systems.

: Suburban Chicago operations were consolidated into a new LEED-certified office and warehouse in Palatine, Illinois, bringing more than 240 teammates under one roof. The facility incorporates sustainable construction practices, EV charging infrastructure, and energy-efficient systems. Environmental Management: ISO 14001 certification was extended to 19 AIT-Europe locations, demonstrating a commitment to environmental management.

"Our sustainability strategy is built on three pillars: reducing carbon emissions, leveraging global regulations, and nurturing a culture of sustainability," said AIT's Vice President, Global Sustainability, Chelsea Lamar. "Later this year, we'll be launching an ESG steering committee to further embed sustainability into our strategic decisions and ensure continued progress toward our goals."

AIT continues to set ambitious goals, including 100% reliance on renewable energy by 2030, net-zero emissions for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035 and Scope 3 by 2050, and enhanced data accuracy and reporting on carbon efficiency in freight movements.

In addition to these long-term objectives, the company achieved impressive results in social responsibility efforts through the AIT Cares program, logging 4,500 volunteer hours in 2023-more than triple the total from 2022.

"While acknowledging the progress we've made, there's a long road ahead and achieving AIT's sustainability goals will require persistent collaboration amongst teammates, customers, carriers, and other partners," Lamar added. "Together, we are creating meaningful change in the logistics industry, and I look forward to what we can accomplish in the coming years."

AIT has also strengthened relationships with key industry organizations, including the Smart Freight Centre, to stay aligned with best practices in sustainable logistics.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, energy, food, government, high-tech, industrial, life sciences and marine. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 150 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029631332/en/

Contacts:

Matt Sanders

Communications Director

+1 (630) 766-8300

msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Global Headquarters

2 Pierce Place, Suite 2100

Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)

www.aitworldwide.com