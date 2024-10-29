Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
29.10.24
13:47 Uhr
0,238 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2330,23916:52
0,2340,23916:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 16:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in connection with the Rights Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Oslo, 29 October 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the "Company") on 27 September 2024, regarding the contemplated fully underwritten rights issue in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 250,000,000 (the "Rights Issue").

The Company hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Tuesday 19 November 2024 at 18:00 hours (CET) to inter alia resolve (i) the Rights Issue, and (ii) an authorisation to the board of directors of the Company to issue new shares in connection with the settlement of fees to the underwriters of the Rights Issue.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue, and thus the final number of new shares and the exact amount of the share capital increase, will be set based on the theoretical share price exclusive of the subscription rights (TERP) based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Oslo Børs during the last three trading days prior to the extraordinary general meeting (with the date of the extraordinary general meeting being the last day), less a discount of approximately 30%. The proposed final subscription price in the Rights Issue and thereby also the proposed exact number of new shares to be issued will thus be announced on newsweb.no shortly prior to the extraordinary general meeting. The final subscription price and final number of new shares to be issued, will be determined by the extraordinary general meeting. Votes cast at the general meeting, and voting instructions provided to proxies in advance of the general meeting, will thus apply for the finally proposed resolution.

Further, reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by the Company on 11 September 2024, where it was announced that the chair of the board of directors of the Company, Narve Reiten, recommended the nomination committee to start the work to identify a new chair of the board. Following such announcement, the nomination committee has held several meetings to discuss the composition of the board of directors and identify potential candidates, with an aim to ensure (i) that the recommendation reflects the views of the largest shareholders, (ii) that the proposed board of directors has the necessary expertise and experience to handle the Company's strategic and operational challenges, and (iii) that the board of director's composition is balanced in terms of gender.

On this background, the nomination committee proposes that the extraordinary general meeting resolves to elect a new board of directors of the Company, comprising the following members: Thomas Fredrick Borgen (chair), Egil Haugsdal (board member), Elin Steinsland (board member), Maria Tallaksen (board member) and Kristin Herder Kaggerud (board member), and that the new board of directors accede their positions immediately following the extraordinary general meeting, and is elected until the annual general meeting of the Company in 2026. The nomination committee is also considering the possibility of proposing that an additional member be elected to the Company's board of directors. This will in case be announced on newsweb.no, at least one week prior to the extraordinary general meeting is held.

The general meeting will be held electronically through Lumi AGM.

For more information, please see the attached notice of the extraordinary general meeting. The nomination committee's recommendation will be available on the Company's website, https://www.vowasa.com/.


For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

Attachment

  • Vow ASA - Notice EGM 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b551db07-ffbb-47b4-a1cf-a119759479ab)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.