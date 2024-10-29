Hakluyt announces new partnership with the Clontarf Foundation

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced a three-year social impact partnership with the Clontarf Foundation.

Clontarf operates academies to support the education and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men in Australia. It currently runs over 160 academies across the country, helping over 11,000 students finish school and find future opportunities. Hakluyt will partner with Clontarf's academy in Moruya, a small coastal town in New South Wales.

Pete McConnell, who leads Hakluyt's work with Clontarf, said: "Supporting young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to finish school is an important part of closing the gap in Australia. We are delighted to partner with Clontarf and the Moruya community to achieve this outcome."

Andrew Tiernan, the head of Hakluyt's business in Australia, commented: "Clontarf is an impressive organisation with a proven track record of success. It has been a personal privilege to meet the men and boys the organisation supports, and to witness the scale of its positive impact."

Gerard Neesham, the CEO of the Clontarf Foundation, added: "We are very pleased to be continuing our work with Hakluyt over the next three years. Pete and the whole Hakluyt team have been extremely supportive, and we are all grateful for their partnership."

