Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 17:30 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Future Minerals Forum: FMF 2025 to Host Largest Gathering of International Geological Surveys and Inaugural Centers of Excellence Meeting

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is set to host the largest gathering of International Geological Surveys and inaugural Centers of Excellence meetings at the fourth edition in January 2025. FMF is the world's leading gathering on minerals, convened by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources as a platform for fostering collaboration amongst stakeholders in the minerals industry.

International Geological Surveys Meeting

The International Geological Survey and the Center of Excellence meetings are scheduled for January 14th at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. Both meetings form part of the FMF Ministerial Roundtable, bringing together more than 200 governments and international organizations.

The International Geological Survey Meeting, first held at the 2024's edition, brings together geological survey leaders from around the world. Participants include Geological Survey leaders from the Super Region, which extends from Africa to West and Central Asia, as well as the historical geological survey's data reservoirs like the US Geological Survey, the British Geological Survey, BRGM of France, and GTK of Finland.

Objectives of the meeting are to;

  • Build capacity in geological surveying across the Super Region to attract more investment in exploration.
  • Use the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence to locate minerals with greater precision, as well as making geological information available to investors and the wider public.
  • Create a regional center of excellence to drive innovation, skills development, and the deployment of new technologies.

"With the depletion of mineral resources, insufficient investment in exploration, and no new major discoveries, there has never been a more important time to put a spotlight on geology and bring experts together to find ways to find new mineral deposits and develop the capabilities," Al-Mudaifer said.

He added, "Without accurate identification of mineral locations, precise data on their certainty, and reliable geological information for investors, the world risks falling short of the materials needed to meet its growing demands."

The FMF will also convene the inaugural Centers of Excellence meeting, gathering institutes, universities, and leading experts from around the world to support the creation of a regional network of centers of excellence. This initiative aims to build capacity in the Super Region, focusing on technology incubation, acceleration, and large-scale deployment, while ensuring that the region remains at the forefront of global mineral and resource innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543363/Future_Minerals_Forum.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314209/4995471/Future_Minerals_Forum_Logo.jpg

Future Minerals Forum Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fmf-2025-to-host-largest-gathering-of-international-geological-surveys-and-inaugural-centers-of-excellence-meeting-302290370.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.