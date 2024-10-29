Ericsson announces change to the Executive Team

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces that MajBritt Arfert, the Company's Chief People Officer, will step down at the end of May, 2025. Mrs. Arfert has been with Ericsson for over 38 years and has been a member of its Executive Team the since autumn of 2016. A recruitment process will be initiated to appoint a successor.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, comments: "MajBritt has been a valued member of the Executive Team for almost eight years and has been instrumental to where we are today as a company. We have come to an agreement that this is a good time for a change, as we are entering the next chapter of Ericsson's strategy. With her dedicated leadership and broad background in Ericsson, MajBritt has successfully led the People function and been an integral part in evolving the Ericsson culture and people strategy. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors, and I am happy she will stay on in the role until the end of May, 2025, which allows for finding and ensuring a smooth handover to a successor."

MajBritt Arfert comments: "It has been an incredible journey and a privilege to serve as Ericsson's CPO during and to work with such an extraordinary group of people. I am deeply proud of the work we have done in transforming the Company. Ericsson is well positioned globally to continue building on its industry-leading position and to expand into enterprise. This is the right time for me to move on and to explore new adventures in life. Meanwhile I will continue in full capacity as CPO during this period. I will always follow Ericsson with passion and pride as it keeps transforming society and shaping the industry."

