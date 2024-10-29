Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
BAIC INTL: BAIC Showcases Advanced Lineup at the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAIC, one of China's leading automotive brands, proudly presents its latest lineup at the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show, showcasing the brand's rich heritage and ongoing commitment to innovation. Since its inception, BAIC has adhered to the core values of "responsibility, wisdom, passion" steadily enhancing its global influence. Over the years, BAIC has continued to lead in technological advancement and product excellence, gaining trust and recognition from consumers worldwide.


At this year's show, BAIC features an impressive lineup, including the BJ30, BJ60, BJ40 pro, BJ40 S, All New X7, X55, and U5 plus. This diverse selection of SUVs highlights BAIC's strengths in intelligent driving, tailored to meet local market demands. With highly efficient fuel models, BAIC combines modern technology with thoughtful design, offering consumers a superior mobility experience that balances power and intelligent features. Furthermore, BAIC's advancements in intelligent driving enhance user experience with cutting-edge safety and convenience, seamlessly blending quality with technology.

Looking ahead, BAIC is committed to advancing the automotive industry through technological innovation and practices that place user needs at the center. The company's vision emphasizes creating smarter vehicles, fulfilling its pledge to quality and innovation in mobility. BAIC aims to integrate people, vehicles, and the environment, leading the industry into a new era of transportation. This forward-thinking approach ensures that BAIC remains at the forefront of automotive development, offering safe, comfortable, and intelligent travel for a better life.

BAIC's presence at the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show not only demonstrates its commitment to quality and innovation but also reinforces its determination to expand in the Middle Eastern market. We invite consumers to anticipate an exciting future of collaboration with BAIC as we continue to pursue excellence in quality mobility and open new avenues for partnership and engagement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543379/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baic-showcases-advanced-lineup-at-the-2024-jeddah-international-motor-show-302290415.html

