Following the meeting held on 24 October 2024, the Board of Directors of GETLINK SE (Paris:GET) has decided to submit to the 2025 Shareholders' General Meeting, which will approve the accounts for the financial year 2024:

the appointment of Deloitte Associés as Statutory Auditors for a term of 6 years in replacement of KPMG, whose term of office will expire on that date;

the reappointment of Forvis Mazars as Statutory Auditors for a period of 6 years.

Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chairman of the Audit Committee, said: "GETLINK SE's Audit Committee has decided to select the new board of Statutory Auditors, whose terms of office will begin at the end of the 2025 General Meeting in order to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the high quality of the Group's auditing. The selection process carried out under the supervision of the Audit Committee led the latter to recommend to the Board of Directors the reappointment of Forvis Mazars and the appointment of Deloitte Associés, whose teams demonstrated, in a call for tenders, their ability to audit the accounts of GETLINK SE and its subsidiaries in accordance with best practice. We would like to thank all the firms that took part in the tender process for the quality of their applications

