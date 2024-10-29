Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Oct-2024 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               29 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      121,769 
Highest price paid per share:         135.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          131.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.2059p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,940,903 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,940,903) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      133.2059p                    121,769

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
400              133.50          08:04:41         00307636510TRLO1     XLON 
870              134.50          08:09:00         00307640510TRLO1     XLON 
1712              135.00          08:09:43         00307641368TRLO1     XLON 
1713              134.50          08:15:14         00307647684TRLO1     XLON 
502              134.00          08:15:24         00307647860TRLO1     XLON 
602              134.00          08:15:24         00307647861TRLO1     XLON 
602              134.00          08:15:24         00307647862TRLO1     XLON 
785              135.00          08:34:00         00307666286TRLO1     XLON 
825              135.00          08:44:46         00307676322TRLO1     XLON 
107              135.00          08:44:46         00307676323TRLO1     XLON 
934              135.00          08:55:19         00307686021TRLO1     XLON 
286              134.50          08:55:26         00307686126TRLO1     XLON 
647              134.50          08:55:26         00307686127TRLO1     XLON 
867              134.50          09:01:14         00307690783TRLO1     XLON 
509              134.50          09:21:17         00307708068TRLO1     XLON 
141              134.50          09:21:17         00307708069TRLO1     XLON 
870              134.50          09:30:17         00307715626TRLO1     XLON 
870              134.50          09:30:17         00307715627TRLO1     XLON 
420              134.50          09:36:02         00307721123TRLO1     XLON 
500              134.50          09:36:02         00307721124TRLO1     XLON 
1861              135.00          09:43:20         00307727972TRLO1     XLON 
2480              135.00          09:43:20         00307727973TRLO1     XLON 
121              135.00          09:45:52         00307730175TRLO1     XLON 
788              135.00          09:45:52         00307730176TRLO1     XLON 
909              134.50          09:49:08         00307733355TRLO1     XLON 
870              134.50          09:49:46         00307733989TRLO1     XLON 
888              134.50          10:30:58         00307743642TRLO1     XLON 
887              134.50          10:30:58         00307743643TRLO1     XLON 
574              134.00          11:01:30         00307744919TRLO1     XLON 
1140              134.00          11:01:30         00307744920TRLO1     XLON 
713              134.00          11:19:48         00307745787TRLO1     XLON 
850              133.50          11:40:41         00307746602TRLO1     XLON 
849              133.50          11:40:41         00307746603TRLO1     XLON 
849              133.50          11:40:41         00307746604TRLO1     XLON 
850              133.50          11:40:41         00307746605TRLO1     XLON 
763              133.50          11:53:34         00307746939TRLO1     XLON 
126              133.50          11:53:34         00307746940TRLO1     XLON 
29               133.50          11:53:34         00307746941TRLO1     XLON 
915              133.00          11:54:09         00307746956TRLO1     XLON 
914              133.00          11:54:09         00307746957TRLO1     XLON 
1897              133.00          12:10:05         00307747352TRLO1     XLON 
891              133.00          12:25:20         00307747771TRLO1     XLON 
902              133.00          12:27:03         00307747831TRLO1     XLON 
902              133.50          12:42:29         00307748358TRLO1     XLON 
859              133.50          12:59:02         00307748995TRLO1     XLON 
858              133.50          12:59:02         00307748996TRLO1     XLON 
1771              133.00          12:59:05         00307748997TRLO1     XLON 
989              133.50          12:59:05         00307748998TRLO1     XLON 
1066              133.50          12:59:05         00307748999TRLO1     XLON 
1142              133.50          12:59:05         00307749000TRLO1     XLON 
960              133.50          12:59:25         00307749008TRLO1     XLON 
923              133.50          12:59:40         00307749021TRLO1     XLON 
573              133.50          12:59:53         00307749023TRLO1     XLON 
390              133.50          12:59:53         00307749024TRLO1     XLON 
11               133.00          13:12:00         00307749421TRLO1     XLON 
905              133.00          13:12:00         00307749422TRLO1     XLON 
915              133.00          13:12:00         00307749423TRLO1     XLON 
849              132.50          13:22:09         00307749721TRLO1     XLON 
897              132.00          13:22:34         00307749727TRLO1     XLON 
1654              132.00          13:22:54         00307749730TRLO1     XLON 
529              132.00          13:33:34         00307750286TRLO1     XLON 
346              132.00          13:33:34         00307750287TRLO1     XLON 
918              131.50          13:49:27         00307750870TRLO1     XLON 
611              132.00          13:51:19         00307750985TRLO1     XLON 
312              132.00          13:54:17         00307751117TRLO1     XLON 
87               132.00          13:54:17         00307751118TRLO1     XLON 
427              132.50          13:54:24         00307751129TRLO1     XLON 
923              132.50          14:00:19         00307751507TRLO1     XLON 
910              132.50          14:00:30         00307751520TRLO1     XLON 
844              132.50          14:01:30         00307751568TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
