PR Newswire
29.10.2024 19:18 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Instacoins Announces Comprehensive Holiday Bonus Giveaway for Bitcoin Buyers

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacoins, the established Bitcoin brokerage and cryptocurrency services platform, today announced the upcoming launch of its Holiday Bonus Giveaway.

Instacoins Announces Comprehensive Holiday Bonus Giveaway for Bitcoin Buyers

The giveaway will feature a series of bonuses for both new and existing customers, running from Halloween all the way through to the New Year, with the aim of providing tangible rewards for users during the festive season.

"Our Holiday Bonus Giveaway is designed to deliver real value to our customers," said Kris Farrugia, Instacoins Head of Sales and Marketing. "We're focusing on practical benefits that make Bitcoin purchases more rewarding, especially during a time when many are looking to diversify their financial portfolios or give unique gifts."

The Holiday Bonus Giveaway will reward users with a bonus amount of Bitcoin for every qualifying purchase. The bonus size will vary throughout the campaign, and customers who take advantage of multiple offers will benefit from a cumulative reward bonus at the end of the campaign.

Instacoins has built its reputation on providing a streamlined Bitcoin buying process that's accessible to everyone, including support for eight major global currencies, multiple payment methods to suit various customer preferences, rapid transaction processing, and robust security protocols to protect user assets and data.

To date, clients from more than 120 countries have been served across all continents, resulting in over $500 million worth of transactions in Bitcoin. The Holiday Bonus Program is part of a continued strategy to align cryptocurrency investment opportunities with practical, user-focused advantages.

Over the coming months, Instacoins is also preparing to launch a new suite of products and services to facilitate the real-life use of Bitcoin, as well as other popular cryptocurrencies, in day-to-day transactions for the purchase of goods and services. This will include products related to retail shopping, travel, and accommodation.

Interested individuals can access more information about the Holiday Bonus Giveaway and its specific offers at instacoins.com. The company also encourages users to follow its social media channels for real-time updates on bonuses and promotional offers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540149/INSTACOINS.jpg

Contact: 63, Office 1, Tsar Boris III Blvd, 1612 Hipodruma, Sofia, Bulgaria

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/instacoins-announces-comprehensive-holiday-bonus-giveaway-for-bitcoin-buyers-302290501.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
