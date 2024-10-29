Anzeige
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 20:06 Uhr
Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan vote locks in liberal reform agenda for another term

Election commission issues official results, validates decisive victory for reform-oriented coalition

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to results now made official by the Central Election Commission, the Liberal Democrats emerge as the big winners, having increased their share in the 150-seat Oliy Majlis (Parliament) from 53 to 64. This puts wind in the sails of the reform agenda of President Shavkat Mirzoyoyev, who won his second mandate last year. A summary of the official results follows:

Party

General Percentage of vote

Seats by Party List

Seats by Constituency

Total Seat Count

Change Since Last Election

Liberal Democratic Party

42.7 %

26

38

64

+11

National Revival Democratic Party

19.3 %

14

15

29

-7

Justice Social Democratic Party

14 %

12

9

21

-3

People's Democratic Party

13.3 %

13

7

20

-2

Ecological Party

10.7 %

10

6

16

+1

The weekend poll marked the first time in Uzbekistan that a legislative election was conducted using a hybrid model similar to that of Germany, in which half of the 150 seats are selected by constituency "first past the post." The other half of the seats are selected proportionally via national party lists, for which all of the participating parties crossed the 7% threshold.

At a conference last week, Senator Sodyq Safoyev, a former foreign minister and now deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's upper chamber, put this change into context and drew a direct line between electoral reforms and accountability, echoing the sentiment that has become a landmark of Mirzoyoyev's tenure: public administration serves the public, and not the other way around. "The electoral law has changed and for the first time we have a mixed proportional and majoritarian system. This means that political parties will need to define more clearly their stands, their faiths, their slogans, and to find a way to the hearts and minds on their constituents. It will be crucial to create trust between public and government, and only free and fair elections can do that."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uzbekistan-vote-locks-in-liberal-reform-agenda-for-another-term-302290565.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
