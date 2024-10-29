Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced that it has been awarded two significant contracts to support the Sizewell C project, a new 3.2-gigawatt power station for Britain. Leveraging EDF expertise and EPR (European Pressurised Reactor) technology, Sizewell C will generate low-carbon electricity sufficient to power approximately 6 million homes. The development, based in East Suffolk, will mirror the design of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station currently under construction in the Somerset region.

As a key supplier to nuclear power plants globally, Mirion Technologies has demonstrated its capability and commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions for critical new power stations.

"We are excited to be a part of the Sizewell C project, a pivotal development in the commitment to a sustainable energy future for the United Kingdom," said Loïc Eloy, President, Technologies Group at Mirion.

The October 2024 agreement for supply of Electrical Penetration Systems (EPS) addresses crucial technology to enable secure passage of cables through containment walls of the reactor, providing a reliable seal and uninterrupted electrical circuits even in unexpected situations. Mirion EPS solutions help ensure the safe containment of the reactor building while enabling the flow of information from inside to the outside of the reactor.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, Mirion Technologies was awarded the contract for Boron Meter Systems. These systems are essential for measuring boron concentration in water, a critical factor in controlling nuclear reaction levels within light water nuclear power plants.

An Ongoing Partnership

This partnership allows Mirion Technologies to leverage extensive experience in nuclear technology in tandem with the Sizewell C team to ensure the success and reliability of this significant venture.

"We have confidence in Mirion's ability to deliver top-end systems that integrate seamlessly with advanced EPR technology and replicate Hinkley Point design," stated Fernando Tiefensee, Programme Manager at Sizewell C. "This partnership underscores our mutual commitment to advancing safe, reliable energy solutions and solidifies our role in helping achieve the United Kingdom's energy generation goals."

"We are eager to continue our collaboration, contributing to sustainable and reliable energy solutions for the future," added Loïc Eloy of Mirion.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029781911/en/

Contacts:

For investor inquiries:

Eric Linn

ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

media@mirion.com