

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $106.08 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $40.74 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $745.74 million from $581.33 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $106.08 Mln. vs. $40.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $745.74 Mln vs. $581.33 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $2,790 - $2,825 Mln



