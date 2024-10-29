

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $565.7 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $480.2 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $568.3 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $4.076 billion from $3.825 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



