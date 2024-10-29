

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.318 billion, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $4.681 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.425 billion or $2.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $9.617 billion from $8.609 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $5.318 Bln. vs. $4.681 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.65 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.617 Bln vs. $8.609 Bln last year.



