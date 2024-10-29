

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $693 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $693 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $0.99 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.11



