

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



Earnings: -$300.82 million in Q3 vs. $81.26 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.54 in Q3 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $69.08 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $1.283 billion in Q3 vs. $1.186 billion in the same period last year.



