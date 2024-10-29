

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$61.9 million, or -$0.89 per share. This compares with -$50.0 million, or -$0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.8 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $497.0 million from $464.6 million last year.



Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$61.9 Mln. vs. -$50.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.89 vs. -$0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $497.0 Mln vs. $464.6 Mln last year.



