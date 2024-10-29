

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $516 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $155 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $582 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $5.201 billion from $4.702 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $516 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.201 Bln vs. $4.702 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 - $5.00



