

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):



Earnings: -$17.4 million in Q2 vs. $97.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.8 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.85 per share Revenue: $1.046 billion in Q2 vs. $1.103 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10-$1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $875-$925 mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News