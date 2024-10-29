

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to add 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year, moderating from 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will see October results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 36.7 - down from 36.9 in September.



Thailand will provide September data for industrial production; in August, industrial output was down 1.91 percent on year.



