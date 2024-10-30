



JAKARTA, Oct 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As Indonesia races towards its Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, rockbird media is at the forefront of HR innovation with the announcement of its highly anticipated HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting. Set to take place on November 19, 2024, at the prestigious Le Meridien Jakarta, this landmark event carries the theme "Disrupting the Disruption: Balancing People and Tech," promising to redefine the intersection of human capital and technological advancement in Southeast Asia's largest economy.With Indonesia's HR Technology market projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, this strategic gathering comes at a crucial juncture. The event will equip HR leaders with cutting-edge strategies to navigate the complexities of a rapidly digitalizing workforce while maintaining a strong focus on human-centric approaches. Attendees will delve into critical areas such as upskilling and reskilling initiatives, enhancing employee experiences, and harnessing the potential of a multigenerational workforce in the face of technological disruption.The HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting will feature an impressive lineup of activities, including keynote presentations from industry visionaries, one-on-one meetings for personalized insights, dynamic breakout sessions, thought-provoking roundtable discussions, and engaging panel discussions. The event promises to be a crucible of industry perspectives and tailored solutions for over a hundred CHROs, Directors, and Heads of HR.Focusing on Indonesia's unique HR landscape and the implications of the Golden Indonesia initiative, attendees will explore how to align their organizational strategies with national goals, preparing their workforce for the country's ambitious economic targets.For more information, including registration details, the full agenda, speaker announcements, and pricing, please visit: https://rockbirdmedia.com/all_b2b/hrlt-id-2024/About rockbird mediaRockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.Media contact:Ann Jubelle De Veraannjubelle@rockbirdmedia.comSource: Rockbird mediaCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.