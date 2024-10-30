TOKYO, Oct 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will exhibit an ultra-modern virtual city called "Future Youth City" in the Virtual Expo-Yumeshima Islands in the Sky, the virtual site of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan ("the Expo"), which is planned to be held in Osaka, Japan for six months from April 2025.Future Youth City presents model futuristic city, based on the concept of "Mirai no machi" (City of the future), which represents a collective vision for the future, demonstrating what it might look like when everyone's dreams become reality. It showcases a future with enhanced and innovative communication methods, by combining ideas of forward-thinking students and DOCOMO's cutting-edge technology, FEEL TECH,*1 This innovation utilizes Human Augmentation Platform to share human motions and senses as information personalized for the receiver.The virtual space will feature 3 areas. Mirai (future) Street, the main street of Future Youth City lined with futuristic entertainment and dining experiences, and Mirai House, a co-living space that will use advanced technology to meet diverse residential needs. Both will showcase a world where people can enjoy the new way of communication, shaped by dreams and ideas, on the metaverse supported by FEEL TECH.Visitors to the virtual space will be able to observe non-player character (NPC) residents of the metaverse experiencing the future as they interact with each other, including through realistic conversations. Additionally, the "docomo Technology Lab" (tentative name) on Mirai Street plans to showcase DOCOMO's latest achievements in sensory sharing with FEEL TECH.The virtual space will also feature Future Gallery, which will exhibit children's artistic depictions of a prosperous future based on the theme of "Our Future Lives." The exhibits will feature a variety of children's creations that envision different futures, including award-winning pieces with a special connection to the Expo, presented by the docomo Future Museum,*2 which has been hosting children's art competitions since 2002 and now in its 23rdyear.By participating in the Expo, DOCOMO aims to bring the "Mirai no machi" concept to life, transforming futuristic ideas and dreams into reality.What is Virtual Expo Yumeshima Islands in the Sky?Virtual Expo -Yumeshima Islands in the Sky is the virtual site of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of the Expo as avatars, navigating pavilions and event facilities that are reproductions of actual buildings, while enjoying unique exhibitions and events developed by each exhibitor experiences that are only possible in the virtual world. Look forward to a six-month journey where you will travel with people from all over the world and explore a future society for our lives. Additionally, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition will provide a downloadable Virtual Expo app. For compatible devices and detailed instructions, please visit the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition website at www.expo2025.or.jp/en/future-index/virtual/virtual-site/Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, DOCOMO's parent company, is a sponsor of the Virtual Expo as part of the Future Society Showcase project.https://group.ntt/en/expo2025/NTT DOCOMO Group Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Websitehttps://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/corporate/about/expo2025/(1) FEEL TECH is one of DOCOMO's technologies for the 6G era, that utilizes Human Augmentation Platform to share human motions and senses as information personalized for the receiver.(2) https://docomo-mirai.tda.docomo.ne.jp/museum/ (Only available in Japanese)FEEL TECH and Human Augmentation Platform are registered trademarks of NTT DOCOMO in Japan.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 89 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.