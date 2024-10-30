

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs SE (FUPEF.PK), a German supplier of lubrication solutions, reported that its earnings after tax for the first nine months of 2024 rose 7% to 235 million euros from 219 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per ordinary share increased by 11% to 1.78 euros from last year.



EBIT improved by 21 million euros or 7% to 334 million euros from the previous year.



But sales revenues for the period were 2.67 billion euros down 1% from the prior-year period due to currency effects. A good business development compensated for price adjustments.



FUCHS expects the economic environment to remain challenging for the remaining three months of the financial year, but confirmed the existing forecast for the full year 2024. The company still expects annual EBIT to be around 430 million euros and sales of around 3.6 billion euros.



FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of the FUCHS2025 strategy.



