

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased in October to the lowest level in five months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 36.2 in October from 36.9 in September. Economists had forecast the index to drop to 36.7.



The latest survey was conducted on October 15 among 8,400 households.



The index for willingness to buy durable goods declined by 1.3 points to 29.7, and the sub-index for income growth worsened to 39.4 from 40.1.



The index reflecting overall livelihood decreased marginally to 34.2 from 34.4, and the employment index dropped to 41.6 from 42.2.



