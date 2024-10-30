

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained more pessimistic in October, as they were less positive about expected business activity, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer sentiment index dropped to -3.2 in October from -1.7 in September. Moreover, the latest score is still below the long-term average of -1.3.



Producers were less positive about expected production in the coming three months, the survey said. They were also more negative about their order position and finished product inventories.



The survey revealed that confidence deteriorated in more than half of the most important sectors of industry.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News