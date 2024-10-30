

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported Wednesday that its total production for the month of September was 84,563 units, lower than last year.



Domestic production was 42,263 units and overseas production was 42,300 units, both lower than last year.



Total domestic sales grew 1.2 percent from last year to 11,819 units, while total exports dropped to 19,465 units in the month.



In the first half, total production declined from last year to 442,907 units.



Domestic production was 227,762 units and overseas production was 215,145 units, both lower than last year.



Total domestic sales grew 10.3 percent from last year to 53,126 units, and total exports increased 4 percent to 116,579 units.



