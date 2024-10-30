

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.6543 against the euro and an 8-day low of 100.19 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6488 and 100.60, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to nearly a 3-month low of 0.6537 and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 0.9102 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6560 and 0.9128, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0975 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 1.1006.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.66 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News