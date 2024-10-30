Anzeige
30.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Raytron Technology: Empowering ESG and Supporting Global Sustainability Goals with Raytron Infrared Thermal Imaging

YANTAI, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron Technology Co., Ltd., a leading company in infrared thermal imaging, is driving innovation to support Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives through advanced thermal imaging solutions. These solutions are widely applied in industries such as firefighting, industrial automation, power safety monitoring, renewable energy, and wildlife conservation, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and improved safety standards. The company continues to practice ESG in its own operations.

Environmental: Committed to Green Development

Raytron prioritizes minimizing hazardous waste and reducing energy use by leveraging innovative technologies, fostering a green, low-carbon, and circular economy. The company delivers specialized infrared thermal imaging solutions across coal, power, and renewable energy sectors, supporting these industries' transitions toward a sustainable economy. Furthermore, Raytron's infrared thermal imaging technology significantly aids wildlife conservation and forest fire prevention initiatives, actively supporting ecological balance and enhancing biodiversity through science-driven approaches.

Social: Advancing Together with Employees and the Community

Raytron is dedicated to social responsibility, prioritizing both employee growth and community well-being. With more than 3,000 employees, 48% of which are R&D personnel, Raytron has been authorized and accepted a total of 2,879 intellectual property projects, highlighting its commitment to talent development and innovation. Raytron also actively supports education and community initiatives, contributing through educational fund donations and the provision of infrared thermal imaging devices.

Governance: Advancing Together with Stakeholders

Raytron fosters strong communication with current and potential investors, enhancing transparency through regular, multi-channel updates that prioritize investor protection. The company upholds rigorous operational standards, supported by a robust internal control system and compliance with multiple management standards, including ISO 9001, IATF 16949, QC 080000, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 27001, ensuring mass production and quality management. Raytron's high production capacity and comprehensive quality framework have secured market trust and consistently met customer expectations.

Raytron remains dedicated to its mission of creating customer value with technological advancement. In 2024, Raytron released the world's first 6µm uncooled infrared thermal sensor which will expand infrared technology applications across more industries. With integrity in our relationships with suppliers, customers, and consumers, Raytron is committed to advancing sustainable development, upholding environmental stewardship, engaging stakeholders with integrity and quality, and fostering sustainable, harmonious growth for both the company and whole society.

For further information:

Raytron Marketing Department

E-mail: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561956133815

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empowering-esg-and-supporting-global-sustainability-goals-with-raytron-infrared-thermal-imaging-302290916.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
