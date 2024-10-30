

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.5950 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.8173 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5972 and 1.8108, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 91.25 from yesterday's closing value of 91.58.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 1.82 against the euro and 89.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News