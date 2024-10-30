

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.5064 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5052.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie edged down to 1.3925 and 110.03 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.3914 and 110.20, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 1.40 against the greenback and 107.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News