DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, it purchased a total of 98,993 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 29/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,993 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.20 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.25 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2282

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,873,159 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,873,159 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 1,165 4.2250 08:12:39 1J4XA1GC4 Euronext Dublin 1,398 4.2250 08:12:39 1J4XA1GC7 Euronext Dublin 237 4.2150 08:15:00 1J4XA1GFR Euronext Dublin 303 4.2100 08:19:43 1J4XA1GN7 Euronext Dublin 566 4.2000 08:35:11 1J4XA1H62 Euronext Dublin 190 4.2000 08:35:11 1J4XA1H63 Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.1950 08:35:11 1J4XA1H65 Euronext Dublin 236 4.1950 08:35:11 1J4XA1H64 Euronext Dublin 275 4.1950 08:35:11 1J4XA1H66 Euronext Dublin 3,096 4.2100 09:08:50 1J4XA1HWB Euronext Dublin 1,161 4.2100 09:08:50 1J4XA1HWC Euronext Dublin 4,070 4.2350 09:37:48 1J4XA1IP8 Euronext Dublin 798 4.2300 09:37:53 1J4XA1IPE Euronext Dublin 2,870 4.2200 09:46:10 1J4XA1IWX Euronext Dublin 4,267 4.2450 11:01:13 1J4XA1L11 Euronext Dublin 1,412 4.2250 11:20:34 1J4XA1LIK Euronext Dublin 1,194 4.2300 11:56:13 1J4XA1M3Z Euronext Dublin 89 4.2300 11:56:13 1J4XA1M40 Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2300 11:56:13 1J4XA1M41 Euronext Dublin 2,467 4.2300 11:56:13 1J4XA1M42 Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2150 13:41:35 1J4XA1OQM Euronext Dublin 2,584 4.2150 13:41:35 1J4XA1OQN Euronext Dublin 1,493 4.2150 13:41:35 1J4XA1OQO Euronext Dublin 2,612 4.2100 13:49:16 1J4XA1P7E Euronext Dublin 1,805 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6K Euronext Dublin 6,483 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6J Euronext Dublin 5,648 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6L Euronext Dublin 5,937 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6M Euronext Dublin 1,887 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6P Euronext Dublin 2,800 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6O Euronext Dublin 500 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6N Euronext Dublin 1,334 4.2300 14:31:46 1J4XA1R6Q Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2300 15:08:25 1J4XA1SC0 Euronext Dublin 56 4.2300 15:08:25 1J4XA1SC1 Euronext Dublin 1,407 4.2300 15:08:25 1J4XA1SC2 Euronext

