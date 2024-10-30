Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
30.10.24
09:06 Uhr
4,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2454,30009:50
Dow Jones News
30.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 98,993 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 29/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   98,993 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.20 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.25 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.2282

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,873,159 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,873,159 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
1,165             4.2250         08:12:39         1J4XA1GC4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,398             4.2250         08:12:39         1J4XA1GC7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
237              4.2150         08:15:00         1J4XA1GFR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
303              4.2100         08:19:43         1J4XA1GN7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
566              4.2000         08:35:11         1J4XA1H62        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
190              4.2000         08:35:11         1J4XA1H63        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,400             4.1950         08:35:11         1J4XA1H65        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
236              4.1950         08:35:11         1J4XA1H64        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
275              4.1950         08:35:11         1J4XA1H66        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,096             4.2100         09:08:50         1J4XA1HWB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,161             4.2100         09:08:50         1J4XA1HWC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,070             4.2350         09:37:48         1J4XA1IP8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
798              4.2300         09:37:53         1J4XA1IPE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,870             4.2200         09:46:10         1J4XA1IWX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,267             4.2450         11:01:13         1J4XA1L11        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,412             4.2250         11:20:34         1J4XA1LIK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,194             4.2300         11:56:13         1J4XA1M3Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
89              4.2300         11:56:13         1J4XA1M40        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.2300         11:56:13         1J4XA1M41        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,467             4.2300         11:56:13         1J4XA1M42        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.2150         13:41:35         1J4XA1OQM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,584             4.2150         13:41:35         1J4XA1OQN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,493             4.2150         13:41:35         1J4XA1OQO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,612             4.2100         13:49:16         1J4XA1P7E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,805             4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6K        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,483             4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6J        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,648             4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6L        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,937             4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6M        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,887             4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6P        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,800             4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6O        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,334             4.2300         14:31:46         1J4XA1R6Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.2300         15:08:25         1J4XA1SC0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
56              4.2300         15:08:25         1J4XA1SC1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,407             4.2300         15:08:25         1J4XA1SC2        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.