GlobeNewswire
30.10.2024 08:46 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (294/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Telia Company AB (TLSN) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
0.50, gross return forwards in Telia Company AB (TELIAH) due to an ordinary
dividend of EUR 0.04, gross return futures/forwards in Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCN,
SUBC) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.00, gross return forwards in
UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.75, gross return
forwards in Nokian Tyres Oyj (TYRES) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.20.
The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 30, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Z" or "X" or "V" or "Q" or "R" or "T" or "Y" in
the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be
found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1255683
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
