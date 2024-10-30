

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased in September after rising in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.1 percent gain in August.



Retail sales in non-specialized stores fell 0.5 over the month, and sales of cultural and recreational goods slid by 0.7 percent. On the other hand, sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 4.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a faster pace of 0.6 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent fall a month ago.



