

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economy expanded for the third straight quarter in the three months ending September, and at an accelerated pace, preliminary figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in the previous quarter.



The largest positive influence on the change in GDP was made by the performance results of enterprises engaged in manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and information and communication activities, the agency said.



On a yearly basis, gross domestic product grew an adjusted 2.3 percent in the third quarter versus 1.4 percent in the second quarter. The unadjusted growth also quickened to 2.3 percent from 1.7 percent.



