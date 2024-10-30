DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.2298 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4350776 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 355962 EQS News ID: 2018825 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

