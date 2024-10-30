Vantage Foundation Inspires Hope and Lights Up Lives in Rural Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation launched an inspiring initiative in Vietnam, delivering much-needed support and joy to students in remote communities. This new program, which reached several schools in rural Vietnam, reflects the foundation's dedication to fostering brighter futures by supporting children through meaningful contributions.

Through this initiative, Vantage Foundation provided thoughtfully curated gifts to the children, bringing smiles, inspiration, and a renewed sense of hope to many young faces. This gesture goes beyond simply offering presents; it represents the Foundation's deep commitment to uplifting communities and addressing often-overlooked challenges, from education and environmental protection to improved quality of life.

Volunteers who participated in the initiative shared their experiences, highlighting the impact of their contributions. Cuc Le remarked, "When volunteering at the school, I participated in activities such as giving away books, candy, and school supplies to children. Seeing their joy made the effort worthwhile."

Ngan Bui added, "I think it is meaningful for companies to contribute to the community. This not only demonstrates the spirit of corporate social responsibility but also contributes to building a better living environment for everyone. These contributions improve the quality of life, creating the premise for sustainable development and helping businesses become more connected to the communities. This is my first time visiting schools in rural areas, and I am truly touched by the positive energy here. Despite the difficult circumstances, the children are happy, enthusiastic, and active. No matter how far the school is, they still love going to school."

"Over the last year, Vantage Foundation has sought to connect local companies with local charities to foster community growth," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "This initiative in Vietnam is a testament to our belief that every child deserves hope and opportunity, and we are proud to support their dreams."

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

