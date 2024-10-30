DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (WATC LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.5818 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11589415 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN Sequence No.: 356125 EQS News ID: 2019155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2019155&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)