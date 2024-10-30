BOC Products & Services AG: Introducing ADOGRC 13.0: Empowering Smarter Compliance and Driving Regulatory Efficiency

ADOGRC 13.0 introduces powerful new scenarios for managing compliance and data protection, offering businesses with a unified platform to navigate evolving regulations while maintaining full operational control and oversight.

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group announces the release of ADOGRC 13.0, introducing capabilities designed to enhance a broad spectrum of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) use cases. This version features essential updates that strengthen Compliance Management, helping organizations stay aligned with changing regulatory requirements.

ADOGRC 13.0 introduces new scenarios, including Compliance Management and Data Protection, enabling businesses to address critical regulatory demands within a single unified platform. The ADOGRC Compliance Library, featuring over 1,000 control objectives and supporting more than 40 standards - such as ISO 27001 and NIST CSF - streamlines the management of these requirements through an intuitive interface that facilitates efficient identification of relevant control objectives. These enhancements empower organizations with increased precision and flexibility to navigate compliance challenges, ensuring that regulatory obligations are met effectively.

In addition to the expanded compliance scenarios, ADOGRC 13.0 significantly improves the user experience with optimized workflows that simplify task management and boost efficiency. The redesigned interface enhances navigation, offering filtering options for available GRC scenarios, while improved scheduling and notifications facilitate better management of tasks and deadlines. Enhanced dashboards provide clearer insights and increased transparency across all GRC activities.

"ADOGRC 13.0 reflects our commitment to helping organizations efficiently manage any compliance requirement while addressing growing regulatory demands. The latest release equips teams to tackle these challenges with greater confidence and effectiveness" says Erik Guschlbauer, ADOGRC Product Manager at BOC Group.

For more information on the latest release, visit the BOC Group website.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to the users' needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADOGRC global customers include voestalpine, Raiffeisen, FNZ, HDI, Post.at, Basler Kantonalbank and many others.

Contact:

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Michael Kamberov

Global Market Development Manager, +43 1 905 10 81 2250

michael.kamberov@boc-group.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466100/4995504/BOC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-adogrc-13-0-empowering-smarter-compliance-and-driving-regulatory-efficiency-302291318.html