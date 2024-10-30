Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of Final Terms

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

30 October 2024

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms for Anglian Water Services Financing Plc's GBP 200,000,000 5.750 per cent. senior, secured, unwrapped bearer green bonds due June 2043 (the "Bonds") issued under its €10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium-Term Note Programme (the "Programme") (to be consolidated and form a single series with the existing £375,000,000 5.750 per cent. senior, secured, unwrapped bearer green bonds due June 2043 issued on 7 March 2024).

The Final Terms contain the final terms of the Green Bonds and the aforementioned must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 9 October 2024 (the "Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

To view the Final Terms in respect of the Green Bonds, please follow the link below:

2024 Opco October Tap Issuance.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms and a copy of the Prospectus to which they relate have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Fraser Campbell

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs

PE29 6XU

TEL: 01480 323503

FAX: 01480 323540

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.