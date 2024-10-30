Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
30.10.2024 08:36 Uhr
VINCI acquires FM Conway Limited in the United Kingdom

Nanterre, 30 October 2024

VINCI acquires FM Conway Limited in the United Kingdom

  • Acquisition by VINCI Construction of FM Conway Limited, a UK public works company
  • An annual revenue of about €690 million (£580 million) in 2024 generated by 2,000 employees
  • Expanding the VINCI Construction presence in the United Kingdom

VINCI Construction announces an agreement to acquire FM Conway Limited, a leading public works company in England.

FM Conway's expertise encompasses roadworks, civil engineering, asphalt and binders' production as well as a range of specialist businesses (water and drainage management, lighting, cabling and traffic management).

Founded in 1961 by Francis Michael Conway, FM Conway is owned by the Conway family. Based in Sevenoaks, Kent, the company operates across England, with a particular focus on the south-east of the country.

The completion of the transaction is subject to any necessary regulatory approvals and is expected early 2025. The integration of FM Conway will strengthen VINCI Construction position in the very dynamic south-east England market.

In 2023, the VINCI Group generated a total revenue of almost €6 billion in the United Kingdom through its three business lines (concessions, energy and construction) and employed around 13,000 people.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
