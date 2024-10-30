Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alan Scott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300D32517C2M3A561
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification code
GB00B6VTTK07
b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.85625
10,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
10,000
- Price
£78,562.50
e)
Date of the transaction
28.10.2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)