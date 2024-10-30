

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $221 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $373 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $324 million or $2.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $12.908 billion from $14.227 billion last year.



Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25



