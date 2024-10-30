

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to a 3-month high of 166.21 against the yen and a 2-day high of 0.8343 against the pound, from early lows of 165.59 and 0.8314, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 9-day highs of 1.0859 and 0.9405 from early lows of 1.0813 and 0.9371, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 167.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the pound, 1.10 against the greenback and 0.95 against the franc.



